A team called Platypus Paradox has the high score and is the winner of the Sudbury Game Design Challenge.

Joel Boucher, Paul Ungar, David Pellegrini and Jean Francois were given the first place trophy on Friday night for the game Frozen Dungeon Saga, which they made in 48 hours early in January.

Runners up were a team called Puffball made up of David Vallieres, Daniel Vallieres and Stefan Klaassen.

Third place went to Zombie Rat Spider Bats, made up of Daryl Dominique, Josh Martin, Carter Smith and Katy Peacock, who brought Sudbury super hero Big Nick to the gaming world for the first time in Big Nick versus The Northern Moose.

Rounding out the top five were A Moose Digital (Christopher Nordholm, Andre Sokolow and Angele Scott) with Borealis Quest and Aesthetics (Nicholas Mercier, Emma 'Meemo' Sacchetto, Collin Marando and Ryan Columbus) with Crater Simulator 2017.