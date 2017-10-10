Twenty years ago, Sudbury's Paul Schutt had just left the military and wanted to find a way to give back.

He went to his old high school, Lasalle Secondary School, and asked about volunteering to help with the student football team. It turns out the school didn't have a coach at the time and quickly welcomed him to help.

On Tuesday evening at Lasalle, Schutt will receive the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers. It's a medal award by the Governor General of Canada.

"It's a great honour. It's my family that recommended me," Schutt said.

In the military, Schutt received several medals for his service. He says all his medals are important to him, but the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers means more than any honour he's received in the past.

"The fact of the matter is, hundreds of kids I've coached and so many lives have changed," he said.

"We've had so many great kids [who have become] doctors, lawyers, all kinds of different people."

Giving back

The medal will be presented by Principal Maureen McNamara and former Lasalle football player Mike Strickland.

McNamara said Schutt sets an example for young people.

"Great teachers and coaches are able to display a level of character that is truly about teaching our young people to give of their time," McNamara said.

"That's really what Paul has done is to give a little bit of sacrifice of his own personal time back to the community."

The game of football requires discipline and class, something Schutt said he aims to teach the students at Lasalle.

"When [the students] do something wrong, you bring them in because football is another family outside the school," he said.

"We will help. Whenever kids [have] problems, they can come talk to us. We're there for them to try and address their problems as best we can give them a chance to do the right thing."