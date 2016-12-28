The food bank in Sudbury, Ont., has received enough donations to feed people until March, according to executive director Dan Xilon.

"Sudburians are incredible people," Xilon said. "They realized there was a problem."

The food bank was behind in collections earlier this year, but due to campaigns — like CBC's Sounds of the Season — Xilon said his organization has surpassed its goal for donations.

Dan Exilon is the executive director of the Sudbury Food Bank. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

"They [Sudburians] also know that the food bank doesn't cry wolf," Xilon said.

"When we say we're out, we're out. If we're fine, we're fine."

Close to 1,000 kg more food than last year

Xilon estimates the food bank has received over 95,000 kilograms of food, which is almost 1,000 kilograms more than last year.

The food bank continues to accept non-perishable food items and toiletries, but Xilon said the best way to give is by making a financial contribution.

"[It's] better one to use in the sense that we can use it when we need to use it as oppose to right now when we're stuck with food," Xilon said.

"But make it very clear to everybody, we are never going to say no to a can of beans. No matter what. So if you've got some food, we'll take it."