Firefighters from Greater Sudbury Fire Services are on the scene of a large fire at Sudbury Truck and Trailer on Whissell Ave. that is spreading heavy smoke over the Flour Mill neighbourhood.

The city has issued an alert asking residents in the immediate area or who may be affected by the smoke to go indoors, close all doors and windows and turn off any air intakes.

Other residents and motorists are asked to stay away from the area as crews battle the fire.

Currently, 5 stations are responding to the fire, including 8 trucks and 36 firefighters.

Residents in the immediate vicinity of the fire have been evacuated as a precaution while the fire is being extinguished and heavy smoke is in the area.

Greater Sudbury Police are on site, assisting with road closures due to the smoke. Current road closures in the area include: Bond Street at Percy Avenue, King Street at Clinton Avenue, Agnes Street at Bond Street, Percy Avenue at King Street, Percy Avenue at St. George Street. Police will advise when roads have been reopened.

Due to the high amount of loss anticipated as a result of the fire, the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to assist with the investigation.

No injuries have been reported.