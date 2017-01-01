Firefighters from Greater Sudbury Fire Services fought a large fire at Sudbury Truck and Trailer on Whissell Ave. that is spreading heavy smoke over the surrounding neighbourhood on Saturday.

Residents in the immediate vicinity of the fire were evacuated as a precaution while the fire was being extinguished amid heavy smoke in the area.

The city issued an alert asking residents who may be affected by the smoke to go indoors, close all doors and windows and turn off any air intakes.

The fire was brought under control late Saturday evening and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Motorists are asked to stay away from the area as crews battle the fire.

Five stations responded to the fire, including eight trucks and 36 firefighters.

Due to the high amount of loss anticipated as a result of the fire, the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to assist with the investigation.

No injuries have been reported.