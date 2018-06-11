Downtown Sudbury fire leaves 1 dead, 10 put out of their homes

One person is dead after an apartment fire in downtown Sudbury yesterday, and ten others are put out of their homes.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services and emergency crews responded to the call on the Lloyd Street hill just before 9:30 a.m.

According to a press release from the fire department, three people were rescued from the fire, and ten of the 55 units in the four-story complex were severely damaged.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

As for the person who died, no name has been released, and it's not clear whether the fire was the cause of death.