Police in Sudbury, Ont. say one person is dead after an apartment fire near the city's downtown.

Police, Fire & EMS responded to a Structure Fire on Matthew St. & 5:45am. One person deceased. Fire Marshal & Investigators remain on scene. — @SudburyPolice

According to a tweet sent out by the police service Friday, emergency services were called to a building on Mathew Street, just off the Kingsway around 5:45 a.m.

The Kingsway was closed while crews battled the fire, with traffic being re-routed down Cochrane Street, but the thoroughfare was re-opened around 7:30 a.m.

A city bus was provided so residents of the building could stay warm.