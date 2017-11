Two people are confirmed dead after a motor vehicle collision in the west part of Greater Sudbury.

One other person has been taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Const. Andre Taschereau says the two vehicle crash happened during the noon hour on Wednesday.

Highway 17 between Long Lake Road and Southview Drive is closed as a result.

Sudbury Police are assisting OPP with the investigation.

The identity of the victim's won't be released until family is notified.