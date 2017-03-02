An extreme cold weather alert has been put in place for Greater Sudbury, as the city and advocates for those who are vulnerable aim to keep people safe.
The alert system is funded by the City of Greater Sudbury to protect those who are most at risk to cold weather conditions.
The warning is in place for a 24 hour period, starting at noon Thursday.
The warning sets in motion short term emergency plans to help people on the street when specific winter conditions arise — including temperatures dropping below –15 C, or when Environment Canada issues a storm watch or weather warning.
According to Environment Canada's forecast as of 11 a.m. Thursday, temperatures in Sudbury are expected to drop down to –24 C Thursday night with wind chills of –31. The city is expected to see highs of –13 C Friday and wind chills of –27.
With the warning in place, vulnerable people are being encouraged to voluntarily access shelters and other services. That includes people at risk due to a lack of heating in their homes.
- L'Association des jeunes de la rue will operate an overnight phone line to direct callers to appropriate services and to take calls from concerned citizens at 705-675-6422.
- Emergency shelter programs for homeless persons are available 24 hours through Salvation Army men's shelter, Cedar Place for women and children, and l'Association des jeunes de le rue for youth.
- The Elgin Street Mission will serve as an emergency warming centre and will extend their regular hours of operation by remaining open 24 hours. The mission will also provide a hot meal at night.
- The Off The Street Emergency Shelter Program is running for the 2016-2017 winter season, the city advised, which provides temporary cots and a warm, safe place to sleep for persons who are intoxicated, or who otherwise can't access mainstream shelter services. This shelter is located at 200 Larch Street.
- L'Association des jeunes de la rue's community outreach program will provide overnight services to make contact with people on the street and to transport individuals to shelters. Outreach workers will also be equipped with extra clothing, blankets and coffee for those who choose not to access shelters.