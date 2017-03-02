An extreme cold weather alert has been put in place for Greater Sudbury, as the city and advocates for those who are vulnerable aim to keep people safe.

The alert system is funded by the City of Greater Sudbury to protect those who are most at risk to cold weather conditions.

The warning is in place for a 24 hour period, starting at noon Thursday.

The warning sets in motion short term emergency plans to help people on the street when specific winter conditions arise — including temperatures dropping below –15 C, or when Environment Canada issues a storm watch or weather warning.

According to Environment Canada's forecast as of 11 a.m. Thursday, temperatures in Sudbury are expected to drop down to –24 C Thursday night with wind chills of –31. The city is expected to see highs of –13 C Friday and wind chills of –27.

With the warning in place, vulnerable people are being encouraged to voluntarily access shelters and other services. That includes people at risk due to a lack of heating in their homes.