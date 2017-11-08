The City of Greater Sudbury has decided to extend public consultations for the Kingsway Entertainment District site plan, to give people more time to weigh in before the plans go back to city council in two weeks.

The city is now accepting online comments until midnight on Friday, Nov. 10, and two additional open houses have also been scheduled for Friday.

"It's something that we've heard from a few people, that they wanted to look over the plans for a little bit longer and potentially submit some more comments to the city," says project manager David Shelsted.

Shelsted adds that people who couldn't make it to the initial open houses had also expressed interest in coming out and speaking with city staff, instead of just leaving their comments online.

"Sometimes if you have a question and you're getting the answer right there, you can go back and forth...and really get to understand the project more in depth," he says.

So far, feedback from the community has been positive overall and Shelsted says people have had some good suggestions about programming, public space, parking and active transportation.

Those comments and suggestions will be taken to city council as part of a revised site plan on Nov. 22.

Two additional open houses: