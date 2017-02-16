The committee working to bring the Canada Summer Games to Sudbury, Ont. in four years time is making final preparations for its evaluation.

A panel of judges from the games will be in the city Feb. 26 and 27 to rate the community.

If the city is successful in landing the multi-sport competition in 2021, it will mean a legacy of improved sports facilities and coaches, according to organizers.

"There are programs that we will be able to implement to have more certified coaches," said Amanda Schweinbenz, the co-chair of Sudbury's bid committee.

"We'll have more certified officials which will include more female officials, more Francophone officials and more Indigenous officials."

Since the judges will be visiting the city during the winter, the local team showing them around will provide snowshoes for a walk out on Ramsey Lake, Schweinbenz said.

The evaluation team will be taken around the city, including the local venues where sports could be played as part of the games.

The organizing committee is asking the community to come out to a large rally, planned for 1 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Laurentian University, Schweinbenz said.

"We're having about 200 Grade 3 students come to the Ben Avery [building] and it's going to be a mini Canada Summer games."

The successful host city will be announced by early April.

Ottawa, Niagara Falls and Kitchener/Waterloo are also in the running.