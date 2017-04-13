Drug rehab centres in Sudbury, Ont., say they're expecting to treat more addicts once marijuana becomes legal.

The federal government will reveal legislation later today that will lay out how the drug will be legalized.

The chief executive officer of Monarch Recovery Services said many of their clients come in because of addiction to other drugs and then realize they also have a problem with pot.

Many alcoholics get their first treatment when they're picked up for impaired driving, Kathryn Irwin-Seguin said.

"My guess is they're going to have the same thing with the cannabis, and people are going to start recognizing there is a problem," she added. "We anticipate there is going to be more need for treatment."

Legalizing pot: What to watch for in today's long-awaited bill

Irwin-Seguin is happy marijuana will be decriminalized, she said, but she's hoping the government will make it difficult for young Canadians to get it.

She would like the federal and provincial governments to make 21 the legal age for marijuana, she added.

She also wants to see stiff penalties for legal pot shops that sell to teenagers.

About 80 per cent of Monarch's clients use marijuana, Irwin-Seguin said.

"And some people use it recreationally and don't get into trouble. Same thing with alcohol. When you get these mixed messages from the government and the community, it's pretty difficult for them to make decisions – informed decisions," she added.