The Sudbury and District Health Unit has issued a drinking water advisory for several streets across from Bell Park.

The affected area includes Lancaster Drive, Windsor Crescent, Tudor Court, Gloucester Court and York Street between Hillsdale Crescent and Gloucester Drive.

The health unit advises people not to use water for drinking, making juice, infant formula, ice, washing produce or brushing teeth.

Boiling water may not make it safe for drinking. But it can be used for laundry and bathing, excluding small children who could swallow the water.

"It is possible that the loss of water pressure created conditions that compromised the safety of the drinking water," Burgess Hawkins, a manger of the health unit's environmental health division said in a press release.

"Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the drinking water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution."

The health unit will notify the city when the advisory is lifted.