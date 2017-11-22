Sudbury city council wants more time to consider the proposed location for a new conference centre.

Council members voted Wednesday evening to defer the final decision until January.

Staff had suggested council consider building the facility— called the Greater Sudbury Convention and Performance Centre / Library Art Gallery — on the site of the current Sudbury Arena on Elgin Street, once a new arena is built on the Kingsway.

Coun. Deb McIntosh made to motion to defer, which passed by a vote of nine to four.

More to follow.