Greater Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger says he wants to see the city's diversity policy posted in every municipal building and he's asking his colleagues for support.

Sudbury's diversity policy states equality and inclusion are fundamental human rights for every individual.

Bigger says by posting the policy, it will promote the type of community the city is always striving to be.

Brian Bigger is the mayor of Greater Sudbury. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada )

"As a community, we should continue to recognize our differences and embrace our uniqueness [by] continuing to welcome all new residents to our great city," he said.

"As mayor, I have no doubt that the City of Greater Sudbury will continue to pride itself on its inclusivity where newcomers, immigrants, refugees and people of all walks of life are welcome and can succeed."

The motion will be voted on at the next city council meeting in October.