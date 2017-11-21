A Sudbury woman wants you to help her clean out the diaper aisle for babies in need.

Lana Watier is behind The Dry Bottoms Initiative.

Last year, the project bought and donated hundred of boxes of diapers to the Sudbury Women's Centre.

Watier says she had plenty of help when her son was young, adding it was still difficult.

"Keeping your baby's bottom dry is always something that is a continuous process," she said with a laugh.

"So, it was a struggle, and I couldn't imagine having to go through all of that without any support."

After talking with the director of the Sudbury Women's Centre, Watier wanted to do what she could to help.

"For example, there's one woman that frequents the centre. She's a single mom, she's got two little kids and the majority of her income goes to pay rent, hydro and heat," she said.

"She struggles at the end of each month to keep her kids dry in diapers. For a lot of women, it's a struggle."

Watier is collecting cash donations on the GoFundMe page for The Dry Bottoms Initiative.

She also encourages people to drop off donations directly to the Sudbury Women's Centre.