A planned exhibition in Sudbury, Ont. is looking for submissions, as organizers aim to showcase the best of the community's creative design industries.

Refined, which is being presented by the Sudbury Design Society, is seeking the best work from local designers across a variety of disciplines — such as print and typography, architectural and interior design and photography — to be judged for the group's biennial showcase.

"It's for people who are local," Meggan Van Harten, the director of the design society, told CBC Sudbury's Morning North host Markus Schwabe.

"We really want to showcase the local environment, we want to showcase how good Sudbury designers are."

That talent is apparently drawing attention among local clients.

"The last couple of years, I really, really think there's been a big movement and push from people to support local," Van Harten said.

We want to showcase how good Sudbury designers are - Meggan Van Harten, director, Sudbury Design Society

"You see it very strongly ... people are realizing that the talent is here."

Submissions are due through the design society's website by noon on Jan. 31. They will subsequently be judged by a panel of out-of-town adjudicators, to remove perception of possible bias, Van Harten said.

"I think this is a good competition," she continued. "It's an opportunity for the public to see what kind of talent is available here."

Once the featured artists are chosen, Van Harten said the society is aiming to get them more exposure than in years past.

"We'll try to have it on a rotating schedule and available at multiple places," she said.

"Or try to showcase it throughout the course of a year so that people can really see it in the public space and really get connected with the Sudbury designers."