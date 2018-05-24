From representatives of the three major parties to the lesser-known longshots, everyone had their say at Wednesday night's all-candidates debate in Sudbury.

Of the eight candidates running in the riding ahead of the June 7 provincial election, only Libertarian candidate James Wendler didn't show up.

Candidates running in Sudbury:

Mila Chavez Wong, Consensus Ontario,

Troy Crowder, Progressive Conservative

David Popescu, Independent

David Robinson, Green

David Sylvestre, None of the Above Direct Democracy

Glenn Thibeault, Liberal

James Wendler, Libertarian

Jamie West, NDP

The two-and-a-half hour event was organized by the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce and held at Collège Boréal.

Candidates mostly stuck to party lines, though there were a few testy moments largely involving Liberal incumbent Glenn Thibeault and Progressive Conservative rookie Troy Crowder.

Sudbury all-candidates debate:<br>PC's Troy Crowder challenges Liberals on $100M subsidy for natural-gas distributors.<br>- Libs' Thibeault: "Since companies weren't doing it, we did what government is supposed to do: offer incentives to bring natural gas to communities that need it." <a href="https://t.co/MhLKd3ytvE">pic.twitter.com/MhLKd3ytvE</a> —@JamminAube1

Thibeault spoke about his own party's announced multi-year funding plans for health, child and senior care, but Crowder accused the Liberals of making up "blanket policies" to garner votes.

Thibeault took the opening.

"You're obviously in the wrong party, because all Doug Ford has done since he took over as leader is bring forward blanket policies that aren't costed," exclaimed Thibeault.

Crowder, a retired professional hockey player, fought back.

"I think [Ford's] blanket policy is basically trying to save our economy $330 billion in debt, and I think he's trying to figure out how we're going to stop this roller-coaster into death that [the Liberals] have us on right now," said Crowder.

The two also sparred about how to deliver energy and electricity to rural communities and First Nations, as well as the type of jobs created by Liberal investments in the film and television sector.

Minimum wage, hydro on docket

NDP candidate Jamie West noted the Liberals did the right thing in raising minimum wage, but accused Thibeault's party of waiting too long to act.

"Imagine Ontario where hydro is public and we pay less for it," said West, a labour and community activist. "Imagine Ontario where no one has to skip their medications or cut their pills in half because they can't afford it."

First-time candidate Jamie West, of the NDP, speaks at Wednesday night's all-candidates debate for the Sudbury riding, while Liberal incumbent Glenn Thibeault listens on. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

West added he supports a slight increase in taxes for people making over $220,000 and cutting exemptions for corporations.

"Even if the wealthy have to pay a bit more, we all have to pay our fair share," he said.

On the four-laning of northern Ontario highways, Crowder noted "the money isn't there because Liberals have wasted it on things such as eHealth, gas plants and the Green Energy Act."

Thibeault, who is also the province's energy minister, took exception to a suggestion he's "stayed silent" on recent board-approved raises for Hydro One executives, saying the Liberals ordered review of their pay.

"Let's make sure we have competent people and they're paid appropriately, that's why we're doing this review," said Thibeault.

On the Ring of Fire, Crowder took a different tact than that used by Ford, who has said he'd bulldoze his way to the northwestern Ontario mining development to make it happen.

"We need to have agreements with the First Nations people. That's the first thing we have to deal with before we put roads or [all-season access] up in the Ring of Fire," said Crowder.

Thibeault said the Liberals are continuing their longstanding talks with industry leaders and First Nations regarding the Ring of Fire.

West also pointed to a need for a "nation-to-nation agreement" with First Nations, and said a it must be proven that a proposed ferrochrome smelter in Sudbury is safe for people and the environment.

"Saying it can be done in Finland doesn't mean it can be done here," said West.

Making their stand

Green candidate David Robinson noted the province, including Sudbury, already has capacity to support electric cars.

"The vehicles are in the dealerships. We just don't have a high enough carbon tax. Our province is still subsidizing fossil fuels," said Robinson.

Mila Chavez Wong is the Ontario Consensus Party candidate in Sudbury. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

None of the Above Direct Democracy candidate David Sylvestre encouraged "all voters to look at new alternatives."

Mila Chavez Wong of Consensus Ontario spoke about her party's mantra that all MPPs should be independent, and said an evidence-based review of the healthcare system is needed.

The chamber of commerce will host a debate for candidates in the Nickel Belt riding next Tuesday, May 29, at 7 p.m. in Hanmer.