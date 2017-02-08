SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium says school buses are cancelled in Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Massey. Buses are still running on Manitoulin Island. Schools remain open in all areas, but no transportation will be provided.

Buses are also cancelled between Temagami and Kirkland Lake. Public schools are closed in Elk Lake, Kerns and Temagami.

School buses are cancelled in Mattawa and the West Parry Sound area.

WEATHER

TODAY: Sault Ste. Marie and St. Joseph Island can expect another 5 cm of snow this morning with some local blowing snow. A few morning flurries elsewhere with skies clearing for most of the north. Timmins and Kapuskasing will remain mainly cloudy. Temperatures may fall a few degrees and range somewhere between -17 C and -10 C. Attawapiskat can expect a high of -21 C.

TONIGHT: Lows from -15 C to -25 C.

TOMORROW: A mix of sun and cloud for most of northeastern Ontario. Flurries, possibly snowsqualls are expected for Sault Ste. Marie up to Montreal River Harbour. Highs from -19 C in Attawapiskat up to -8 C on Manitoulin Island. Sudbury's high will be -11 C.

NEWS

EDUCATION: Eight schools will be closed in the Sudbury area over the next two years. Trustees at the Rainbow District School Board made the decision last night in an effort to save more than $2 million annually. Larry Killens is the only trustee who voted against the school closures.

CRIME: The Ontario Provincial Police says it will do a detachment by detachment review of sexual assault cases after an investigation by the Globe and Mail. The newspaper discovered that one in five sexual assault complaints in Canada is dismissed as "unfounded." In most northern Ontario towns and cities the rate is closer to one in three, including those served by the OPP.

HAZMAT TRAINING: Fire crews working in the nickel city don't have enough hazardous material training. That's according to a report presented to the city's emergency services committee earlier this week. The report states Sudbury has more than 700 industrial businesses, but fire crews only have what's called an "awareness" level of training. That means if a situation requires more action than evacuation and securing the area, Sudbury crews need to call in external resources.

SCIENCE NORTH: It's been three months since a beloved member of the Science North family passed away. An animal enclosure on the third floor, once home to Quillan the porcupine remains empty. The 14-year old porcupine died in November. Staff scientist Bruce Doran says finding a replacement animal is complicated. That's because the science centre is classified as an accredited zoo and aquarium.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Most highways in northeastern Ontario have snow cover or partial snow cover. Visibility may be reduced in blowing or drifting snow. Snow squalls are possible from Sault Ste. Marie north to Montreal River Harbour. Highway conditions are expected to improve through the day for most areas.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.