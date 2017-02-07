SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS

The Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services says a number of school buses are cancelled this morning due to the weather from Parry Sound up to and including North Bay. Affected routes include West Parry Sound, Mactier, McDougall, West Nipissing, Highway 11 North, Callander, Bonfield, East Ferris, Mattawa, Redbridge, Britt and Nobel.

WEATHER

Snowfall warning for Sault Ste. Marie, Superior East, Chapleau, Gogama, Timmins, Cochrane, Elliot Lake, Sudbury, Temagami, New Liskeard and Kirkland Lake.

15 to 20 cm of snow expected by Wednesday morning.

Freezing rain warning for Burk's Falls, Bayfield Inlet, Parry Sound, Muskoka, and much of southern and eastern Ontario.

An extended period of freezing rain this afternoon and evening.

Special weather statement for Blind River, Manitoulin, Killarney, North Bay and West Nipissing.

Snow and freezing rain possible today.

TODAY: Snow, with some freezing rain for southern regions. Highs for most of northeastern Ontario from -9 C up to -2 C. Timmins, Cochrane, Kapsuskasing and Hearst can expect highs from -10 C to -12 C. Sunshine for the James Bay coast with cloud developing this afternoon. Highs near -20 C.

TONIGHT: More snow and ice pellets for most regions. Lows from -10 C in North Bay to -28 C in Attawapiskat.

TOMORROW: Snow tapering off, with a few flurries. Some clearing for southern and eastern regions. Temperatures from -10 C to -20 C.

NEWS

EDUCATION: Trustees will vote tonight on whether to shut down eight public schools in the Sudbury area. The closures are being considered because the Rainbow District School Board is facing a shortfall of more than $3 million and it's dealing with a declining enrolment.

ENGINEERING: The City of Sault Ste. Marie might take another look at some of the buildings worked on by former engineer Robert Wood. Wood is charged in connection with the 2012 Elliot Lake mall collapse. He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal negligence. During his trial, he listed many of the buildings he worked on in his home town of Sault Ste. Marie.

DESTINATION SUDBURY: Sudbury is not traditionally known as a destination area for newcomers, and that's got to change, says Reggie Caverson. He's the executive director with Sudbury and Manitoulin Workforce Planning. Caverson was reacting to a new report that shows the city workforce is in decline. He says the fact the city has a good education sector can help attract people to Sudbury.

CYCLING: The bike paths on Paris Street and MacIsaac Drive are finally legal. Up until now, cycling on the paths was against the city's traffic and parking bylaw. That's because they weren't designated by the city to be "cycling facilities."

The operations committee voted to deem them as such at a meeting last night...and change the bylaw to make future paths legal right away.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Road conditions are expected to deteriorate with snow, ice pellets and freezing rain in the forecast.

This morning major highways in the northeast are mostly bare, with the exception of highways 129 and 101 which have some snow pack, and Highway 144 which has some snow cover north of Sudbury to the watershed.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.