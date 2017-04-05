WEATHER

TODAY: Sunshine this morning, with increasing cloud through the day. Highs near 8 C or 9 C. Along James Bay skies will be cloudy with highs near 1 C.

TONIGHT: Southern regions including Sudbury can expect some snow to develop with lows from 1 C to -7 C.

TOMORROW: Much of northeastern Ontario can expect a mix of snow and rain. Generally cloudy conditions for the Sault, Wawa and from Timmins north to James Bay. Highs from 0 C to 4 C. Along James Bay highs near -2 C.

NEWS

PLAYGROUNDS: Playgrounds from Onaping to the West End would go silent if Sudbury city council votes for a plan proposed by staff. It would see 10 playgrounds sold so the city has more money to fix up the remaining 179 municipal parks. City staff say just repairing the worst 48 of those playgrounds would cost nearly $2 million. Read more.

ASSAULT: The O-P-P says a 26-year-old man faces multiple charges -- including sexual assault -- in connection with an alleged incident in Elliot Lake. Investigators say it's alleged that a female victim was assaulted on November 1, 2015. Derek Robertson of Elliot Lake was arrested and charged last week.

KASHECHEWAN: An engineer working in Kashechewan wants to see the community lead the process of relocating the reserve. Project manager with Northern Logistics, Nabil Batrouny, says an outside contractor would cost about $800 million. Batrouny says the First Nation can hire its own people and use local resources for about $500 million. Read more.

BEAR LINE: With the arrival of spring, the bear calls to police and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry aren't far behind. OPP Sergeant Peter Leon says this is the time of year when bears don't have much access to their natural food sources. That's why they'll search for other food, like garbage and bird feed. For non-emergencies, the province operates a toll-free Bear Wise reporting line 24-hours-a-day, from April 1 to November 30.

GO-FUND-ME: The family of a woman killed by a train in March is fundraising in her memory. Barbara Ronson McNichol died March 22. Before her death she had been very active in efforts to preserve forests in Benny and Cartier. Her daughter has set up a Go-Fund Me-page in memory of her mother, with funds going to support a children's camp in the area.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Highway 537 is closed at Jumbo Creek in the Wanup area due to flooding.

On HWY 579 north of Cochrane the Gardiner Ferry is not running.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.