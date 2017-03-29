WEATHER

TODAY: There could be some morning fog around the region to start off the day, and perhaps a few flurries around Timmins, Kapuskasing and Smooth Rock Falls, but mainly sunny skies across the region. Highs from plus 2 to plus 6.

TONIGHT: A little cloud cover with lows from minus 4 in Sudbury to minus 12 in Kapuskasing.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies across the region with highs from 4 to 8 degrees.

NEWS

CITY COUNCIL: Sudbury may soon have a strategy that council can turn to when considering borrowing money. A debt management policy is expected to be drawn up by staff over the next month. It could be used to determine whether council should take on debt to pay for large projects, such as a new events centre or a Place des Arts.

FLUORIDE: Sudbury city councillor Fern Cormier has asked to receive all information the city has about putting fluoride in the municipal drinking water system. Cormier says he's seen a lot of media reports over the past year about smaller communities turning away from fluoride. He says he wants to study the effects.

EMISSIONS: There's a new report that finds all the small and medium sized businesses in Sudbury produce a combined total of 254,000 tonnes of CO-2 emissions yearly. The Business Energy and Emissions Profile was compiled by Green Economy North. That is a sustainability program for local businesses to find ways to reduce their carbon footprint.

SENIORS: A new public awareness campaign has been launched to try and protect seniors from being scammed online. Public Safety Canada is teaming up with Home Instead Senior Care to try and get the message out. According to the groups, 64 per cent of Canadian seniors have been the victim or target of an online scam.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Most highways in the region are bare. Highway 11 between Earlton and Cochrane has snow covered sections, as does Highway 101 between the Quebec border and Timmins.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.