WEATHER

TODAY: A mix of sun and cloud across northeastern Ontario. Highs from -8 C up to -5 C. Along James Bay highs near -10 C.

TONIGHT: Lows from -14 C to -22 C.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny. Highs from -4 C up to 0 C. Along James Bay highs near -8 C.

NEWS

HOSPITAL HYDRO BILLS: The Ontario Progressive Conservatives say hospitals across the province are cutting staff to pay for increasing hydro bills. Nipissing MPP and finance critic Vic Fedeli says some hospitals in this region are affected. He says the North Bay Regional Health Centre is being forced to eliminate 40 positions, in addition to the 350 cuts over the last 3 years.

ADHD: A Sudbury social worker says schools should stop sending students into the hallway as a form of discipline. Especially when they have attention deficit hyper activity disorder. Allan Chislett says he can appreciate that teachers have their hands full, but he says isolating students is archaic and can damage their self-esteem. A mom in Capreol told CBC News that her son, who has ADHD, was sent into his school hallway to eat lunch off the floor.

PIONEER MANOR: Sudbury's municipally run long term care facility could be getting some upgrades to its rooms in the near future. The management committee at Pioneer Manor is firming up redevelopment plans for the long term care home on Notre Dame Avenue.

LITTLE NHL: What was once a 17-team hockey tournament that started on Manitoulin Island in 1971 has grown into a major event. The annual Little NHL tournament is underway in Mississauga. The tournament has grown in size to more than 200 teams and about 3,000 players.

WAWA GOOSE: The town of Wawa says it's raised the $300,000 it needs to replace its ailing roadside goose. That's in part to a donation from the local utility company. The new statue is an exact replica of the original statue.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Major highways across northeastern Ontario are mostly bare and dry.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.