SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS:

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium says all school buses are cancelled in Sudbury, Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin Island.

School buses are also cancelled between Kirkland Lake and Temagami. Schools remain open, with the exception of Temagami, Elk Lake and Kearns.

Buses are also not running between Parry Sound and North Bay, including Mactier, West Nipissing, Callander, Bonfield, East Ferris, Mattawa and Britt.

School buses are also cancelled in the Central Algoma and North Shore areas.

WEATHER

Areas of Northeastern Ontario are poised to see March roar in like a lion today.

TODAY: A winter strom warning is in effect from Blind River and the North Shore, across Manitoulin Island, Sudbury, North Bay, Nipissing, and Temiskaming Shores: rain changing to snow today,at times heavy. Highs of minus 3.

Snow or snow flurries for Chapleau, Kirkland Lake, Timmins, Kapuskasing and Hearst. Colder with highs today of minus 8 to minus 13. For the James Bay region, Sunny today with highs of minus 18.

TONIGHT: snow continues, at times heavy for Sudbury and North Bay, elsewhere, the snow will taper to flurries with lows falling to minus 18 to minus 25.

TOMORROW: A mix of sun and cloud and highs of minus 10 to minus 14. Colder for the James Bay Frontier.

Colder conditions will carry us through the remainder of the week.

NEWS

LAWSUITS: The widower of a Sudbury Children's Aid worker who died in a fire is suing the city for not getting to her fast enough. This is the second lawsuit that questions the slow response times for volunteer firefighters in the outlying areas.

CITY COUNCIL: More local laundry could wash away to the south if Sudbury city councillors don't act soon. Last night, councillors heard a proposal from the city's emergency services to drop Sudbury Hospital Services, and hire the Hamilton company that will soon be looking after the hospital's laundry. The proposal is troubling to councillors who say they want to support the 42 laundry workers, who are set to be laid off at the end of this month.

LABOUR: The union representing workers at Essar Steel says its members have voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike mandate, if a deal can't be reached. Members of United Steelworkers Local 22-51 voted yesterday.

MINING EXPLORATION: A mining expert says the outlook for mineral exploration in Ontario isn't as bleak as a recent report suggests. The Fraser Institute issued its annual survey of mining companies this week, which shows where they're spending their exploration budgets. The report says investment in Ontario has dropped compared to last year, largely because of uncertainty surrounding land claims.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Most highways in the region are bare. Highway 144 near Gogama is partly covered, as are sections of Highway 11 between Cochrane and Hearst as well as Highway 655. Highway 101 between Timmins and Chapleau is snow covered.

Highway 537 is closed in the Wanup area due to flooding.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.