SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS:

School buses are cancelled in Timmins, Cochrane, Iroqouis Falls and Cochrane. A full list of the cancelled routes can be found here.

WEATHER

Fog advisory for Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour, Batchawana Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, St. Joseph Island, Sudbury, Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Manitoulin, Blind River, Killarney, North Bay and West Nipissing.

Near zero visibility in fog this morning.

TODAY: Morning fog and some morning rain for most of northeastern Ontario, then generally cloudy skies with the chance of showers. Highs from 3 C to 7 C. Attawapiskat can expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -1 C.

TONIGHT: Most areas can expect light rain and/or snow. Lows from 5 C to -6 C. Along James Bay lows from -7 C to -18 C.

TOMORROW: Rain and snow tapering off. Timmins could get up to 4 cm. Temperatures will drop, ranging from 0 C to -10 C. Manitoulin Island will stay steady at 4 C, with some clearing. Elliot Lake and the north shore should also see a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow.

NEWS

CRIME: A Sudbury woman has been murdered in Winnipeg...and there are more questions than answers at this point. Winnipeg Police have revealed that Jennifer Barrett was found dead in a local neighbourhood last year. But police didn't make that public until last Friday.

ALERT SYSTEM: The City of Greater Sudbury has launched a new emergency notification system, called Sudbury Alerts. The system sends out mass texts, emails and phone calls in the event of an emergency. Those who still have a home phone number are already included in the city's new mass emergency notification system.

LIBRARY SERVICES: Greater Sudbury's public library has dramatically increased the number of books, movies and music items available for residents. That's because it's engaged a new service called Hoopla. Library spokesperson Jessica Watts says that, through Hoopla, library patrons can instantly borrow free digital movies, TV shows, music, ebooks, comics, and more.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Highways across northeastern Ontario are mostly bare and wet. Visibility is poor at times in fog from Sault Ste. Marie across the north shore to Elliot Lake, Manitoulin, Sudbury and North Bay. Visibility is also reduced at times in the Kirkland Lake area.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.