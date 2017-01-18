WEATHER

TODAY: Morning fog patches, then generally cloudy skies with the chance of flurries, drizzle or showers. Highs from 0 C to 3 C.

TONIGHT: Lows from -2 C to -6 C.

TOMORROW: Morning fog patches then generally cloudy. Some clearing late in the day for the Timmins region. There is a slight chance of drizzle for the James Bay coast. Highs from 0 C to 3 C.

NEWS

TICKETS: The Ontario government is getting tough with the people who owe municipalities $1.4 billion in unpaid tickets. The province announced this week that it won't renew the licence plates of drivers who have outstanding traffic fines. The city of Greater Sudbury is owed $18,000,000, with the oldest fine currently on the books in Sudbury going back to 1969. Read more.

TSB REPORT: A report on a helicopter crash that killed two people has answered some nagging questions about why the aircraft went down northwest of Foleyet, Ont., in September of 2015. The Transportation Safety Board released the report yesterday, stating deteriorating weather and a departure under conditions of near darkness led to the flight's demise. Read more.

CITY COUNCIL: Some Sudbury city councillors say they feel they were put in a bad position by the City of Lakes Family Health Team. The health organization asked the finance and administration committee to lift the property taxes on its rural centres in Val Caron, Walden and Chelmsford. Those property taxes are being paid for by the provincial government, until that deal expires March 31. Read more.

WOOD TRIAL: The trial of discredited engineer Robert Wood is winding down. His defence team is expected to call the last of its witnesses over the next two days. Wood said Elliot Lake's Algo Centre Mall in Elliot Lake showed "no visual signs of structural distress" when he inspected it just weeks before its roof gave way in 2012. The collapse killed two women. Read more.

ENTERTAINMENT: Starting tomorrow, Silver City cinemas in Sudbury will start selling beer, cider and wine. A media rep for Cineplex says people have been asking the Sudbury manager for the service. Some of the managers, team leaders and floor staff, have received smart serve training.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

In the Windy Lake area, Highway 7044 is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier entrance.

Most highways in northeastern Ontario are mostly bare, with some partial snow pack on Highway 129 from Thessalon to Aubrey Falls.

Do you have a traffic or road update to share with us? Send a note to @SudburyTraffic on Twitter;

OR: phone the CBC Sudbury newsroom: (705) 688-3240

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.