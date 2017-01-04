WEATHER

Blowing snow advisory for Moosonee and Fort Albany.

Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow is expected or occurring in some locations with total snowfall amounts from 15 to 25 cm by Thursday morning.

Snow squall warning for Parry Sound, Huntsville and Baysville.

Snow squalls are expected to develop later this morning with amounts of 10 to 15 cm likely by this evening.

TODAY: Snow and some blowing snow is expected across northeastern Ontario. Most regions can expect 2 to 10 cm, with even more snow along James Bay. Temperatures will drop today settling from -10 C to -20 C.

TONIGHT: Light snow for most areas with blowing snow along James Bay. Lows from -12 C in Sault Ste. Marie to -22 C in Timmins. Sudbury's low will be -17 C.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with a good chance of flurries. More snow along James Bay. Highs from -19 C up to -9 C.

NEWS

CONTROVERSIAL AD: A North Bay ice hut rental company is apologizing for a Kijiji ad that's being called racist. Icehutrentals.ca published an advertisement earlier this week saying that status card holders are not welcome. The post has sparked outraged calls to have the company be shut down or boycotted.

PROPANE SPILL: A crash involving a transport truck carrying more than 20,000 litres of propane left a section of Highway 144 closed for the last couple of days. Thousands of litres of fuel had to be burned off. The highway re-opened yesterday afternoon.

FIRE: A fire inspector with the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal office says the damage from a weekend fire in Sudbury's Flour Mill is estimated to be around $10 million. James Allen with the OFM says the fire at Sudbury Truck and Trailer is not suspicious, but it would be another three to six weeks before a cause can be determined.

LABOUR: It's been almost two weeks since 140 workers with the Children's Aid Society of Nipissing and Parry Sound were locked out. They've been walking the picket line at the agency's offices. Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas plans to visit the picket line in North Bay later this morning. She says she wants to show the workers her support.

AGRICULTURE: The Organic Council of Ontario wants to know why more farmers aren't going organic. But some local producers say the label isn't worth the work. The council has put out five different surveys for people in the agriculture industry about going organic. They're live online until January 28th.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

The westbound lane of Highway 17 is closed 2.5 km west of Blind River.

Highways across northeastern Ontario have snow cover and partial snow cover with reduced visibility at times due to blowing snow.

Send a note to @SudburyTraffic on Twitter;

OR: phone the CBC Sudbury newsroom: (705) 688-3240

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.