TODAY: There is snow in the forecast for selected regions of northeastern Ontario today. A system moving in from the northwest will bring periods of snow to Wawa, Chapleau, Sault Ste. Marie, Blind River and the North Shore, Manitoulin Island and Sudbury. Kapuskasing and Hearst will also see periods of snow. Highs for these between minus 1 to minus 7. The rest of the region will see a mix of sun and cloud from North Bay to Temiskaming Shores, Kirkland Lake, Timmins as well as James Bay. Highs of minus 8 to minus 12 in the far north.

TONIGHT: Periods of snow for all of northeastern Ontario with lows of minus 8 down to minus 15 in the James Bay region.

TOMORROW: Periods of Snow or light snow will continue across the broadcast region. Highs of minus 2 to minus 7.

RURAL LIFE: Sudbury city councillor, Michael Vagnini, says he wants to see essential services improved before any more large projects go forward in the city. He says people living in rural areas don't feel they're getting enough value for the amount of money they pay in taxes. Residents in rural areas have faced higher septic system pumping fees and hydro rates in recent years. Read more.

INDIGENOUS EDUCATION: More and more schools across the province are teaching Indigenous culture, language, and customs. That's because the Ontario Ministry of Education has created an Indigenous Education Strategy. School boards are now developing Indigenous or Aboriginal advisory councils, made up of parents, students, elders, teachers and community members.

ENVIRONMENT: An environmental lobby group is taking DeBeers to court over mercury pollution in the Attawapiskat River. The company is required to monitor any impact its diamond mine in the James Bay lowlands is having on local waters. But the Wildlands League says DeBeers filed incomplete reports with the Ministry of Environment for years, and some of them show elevated mercury levels downstream from Victor Mine.

PREMIER: Premier Kathleen Wynne is fighting back against the notion that her government is making life in Ontario less affordable. In a year-end interview with CBC News, Wynne was asked about rising hydro rates, increasing costs from cap and trade and education. Read more.

Most roads around the northeast are bare and wet with partly snow covered sections.

Roads around Powassan and Nipissing have poor visibility.

