TODAY: Mainly cloudy with a few flurries. Sault Ste. Marie can expect snow this afternoon. Highs for most of northeastern Ontario from -4 C to 0 C. Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island can expect a daytime high a degree or two above freezing. Kapuskasing and Hearst will see a high of -10 C. Along James Bay highs from -15 C up to -12 C.

TONIGHT: Lows from -2 C on Manitoulin Island to -20 C along James Bay.

TOMORROW: Mainly cloudy with a few flurries. Some sunshine for southern regions. Highs from -12 C up to 0 C.

FATAL FIRE: An investigator with the fire marshal's office is asking people to make sure they have working smoke alarms. Dave Emberlin is trying to determine the cause of a fatal blaze that claimed a life in Sudbury's west end Monday night. A 60-year-old woman died after she was rushed to hospital, and another woman has been displaced. Emberlin says there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

LABOUR: Workers with the Children's Aid Society in Nipissing and Parry Sound are on the verge of a lockout or a strike. Representatives with their union were in mediation talks with the CAS Tuesday. CUPE Local 2049 president Debbie Hill says those broke off without resolution. No new talks are scheduled.

CAP AND TRADE: The Sudbury Chamber of Commerce is asking the provincial government to put a hold on cap and trade. The carbon pricing system aimed at cutting greenhouse gas emissions and slowing climate change takes effect in the new year. Sudbury chamber president Debbi Nicholson says the uncertainty about exactly how it will work is making business owners anxious.

ANGELS WITH ATTITUDE: A Greater Sudbury mother is trying to spread joy...and mental health awareness...with some goody packages. Liz Herd created 'Angels with Attitude' after her son Josh died by suicide just over a year ago. She collects things such as toothbrushes, snacks and clothes to give to people who are struggling. Herd says she and her family are still coping with the loss of her son.

Highway 17 has snow cover and partial snow cover from White River to Sault Ste Marie. From the Sault to Sudbury, North Bay and Mattawa Highway 17 is mostly bare. Highways in the Wawa, Chapleau and Timmins areas have some snow cover.

Highway 11 has snow cover from Englehart to Kapuskasing and Hearst.

Highway 11 has some snow cover south of North Bay to Burk's Falls where the highway is mostly bare.

Highway 69 south is bare.

