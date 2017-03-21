WEATHER

Snow squall watch for Temagami, New Liskeard, Kirkland Lake, Chapleau, Gogama, Timmins, Cochrane, Kapuskasing and Hearst.

Snow squalls are expected today as a cold front moves through the region.

TODAY: Much of the northeast will be cloudy with flurries, heavy at times. For the north shore, Manitoulin Island, Sudbury and North Bay showers are expected to change to flurries. Most regions can expect temperatures to drop as a cold front moves through the region. North Bay can expect a high of 6 C. Sudbury should see 3 C today, dropping to -10 C this afternoon. Sault Ste. Marie can expect a high of 0 C dropping to -7 C. Timmins will drop to -14 C.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows from -16 C down to -26 C.

TOMORROW: Sunny. Highs from -9 C up to -2 C.

NEWS

SELFIES CONSENT: A debate has sparked in Sudbury over an alleged Instagram conversation about the sharing of explicit photos. It features several men apparently boasting about being able to ruin women's lives with screenshots the women sent them. While some people reacting to the story say this is common, others are raising the alarm.

COURT: More witnesses continue to testify in the court case against Paul McColeman. The Espanola man faces 36 charges dating back to incidents alleged to have occurred between 2006 and 2014. The charges include luring children, sexual exploitation and sexual interference.

EDUCATION: French immersion students in grades seven and eight at St. James School in Lively may be on the move. Trustees will vote tonight to move the program for those grades to St. Benedicts instead.

SPACE CAMP: A St. Charles College Grade 12 student has just returned from an out-of-this-world experience. Sara Gardner took part in simulated astronaut training at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center Camp in Alabama. \the Whitefish River First Nation student was one of about 200 students from around the world to take part in the program.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Major highways across northeastern Ontario are mostly bare. Visibility may be reduced in rain and possibly snow squalls as a cold front crosses the region today.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.