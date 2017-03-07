SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS

School buses are cancelled in the Sudbury, Espanola and Massey districts, including St. Charles, Noelville, Monetville, Markstay, Hagar, Warren and Killarney.

Buses are also cancelled between Temagami to Hearst, including New Liskeard, Timmins, Cochrane, Smooth Rock Falls and Kapuskasing. Schools are open, except for Kearns, Elk Lake and Temagami.

School buses are also cancelled in the Nipissing District, including North Bay, East Parry Sound, West Nipissing, Highway 11 North, Callander, Bonfield, East Ferris, South River, Burk's Falls and Matttawa.

Buses are also cancelled between Dubreuilville and Wawa

WEATHER

Freezing rain warning for Attawapiskat

Freezing rain this morning changing to rain this afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing.

TODAY: Rain is expected across northeastern Ontario this morning, changing to flurries in the Wawa district, and tapering off elsewhere. The rain will continue until late this afternoon for Timmins, Cochrane, Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami. Sudbury, Manitoulin Island and the north shore may even see a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Highs will range from 6 C to 10 C, but temperatures will drop for most regions this afternoon from 5 C down to 0 C. Wawa will dip down to -2 C.

TONIGHT: The chance of snow and blowing snow, especially around Lake Superior. Wawa could get 5 to 10 cm of snow. Lows from -1 C to -8 C.

TOMORROW: Flurries with some blowing snow developing. Temperatures falling for most communities, ranging from 0 C to -10 C.

Detailed local weather is also available on the CBC weather website.

NEWS

SCHOOL BOARD: The Rainbow District School Board votes tonight on a motion to punish trustees deemed likely to leak private information. The motion would give the board chair power to exclude trustees from in camera sessions if a privacy breach is "likely to occur."

CITY COUNCIL: A decision is expected to come down tonight on whether Sudbury's paramedics should get their uniforms washed down south. Currently, their soiled linens are cleaned locally by Sudbury Hospital Services. But city staff are recommending to switch providers to Mohawk Shared Services in Hamilton. Health Sciences North recently made the switch.

LABOUR: Canadian Hearing Society workers in Sudbury are vowing to picket until they reach a collective agreement. They've been without a written contract for four years. The Sudbury Canadian Hearing Society is the only office open in the north with limited services. A spokesperson says interpreting is still available for emergencies and essential events.

CRIME: Recent vandalism at Thorneloe University in Sudbury is being labelled as a hate-crime by school officials. Early last week, someone defaced signs that had been posted on two faculty members doors. One sign stated that "a feminist professor works here", while the other had Black Lives Matter written on it. In a statement, the school calls the vandalism anti-feminist and anti-Black.

EDUCATION: Plans are in motion to build an Arabic school in Sudbury. Currently a language course is held every Saturday in a classroom at R.L Beatty Public School.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Highway 566 (Ranger Lake Road) is closed in the Searchmont area.

Highway 519 from Dubreuilville to Wawa is closed.

Several secondary highways are closed in the Cochrane district including Highways 514, 634, 636, and 668.

Highway 634 is closed north of Smooth Rock Falls.

Highways 577 near Shillington and Highway 572 in the Ramore area are closed.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.