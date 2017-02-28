WEATHER

Special weather statement for Manitoulin Island, Espanola, Killarney, Sudbury, West Nipissing, North Bay, Burk's Falls, Bayfield Inlet, Temagami and New Liskeard.

Rain is expected to move into northeastern and central Ontario today with some areas receiving up to 20 millimetres of rain. Temperatures will drop tomorrow with the rain changing to snow with some accumulations near 10 cm. There is also a risk of brief freezing rain during the changeover from rain to snow. The snow is expected to end Wednesday night.

Special weather statement for Wawa, Pukaskwa Park, Dubreuilville, White River, Hearst, Kapuskasing and Smooth Rock Falls.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected today. For Wawa the snow will likely change to rain.

TODAY: Rain for most of northeastern Ontario. Snow is expected north of Lake Superior. Highs for most areas from 0 C to 5 C. Along James Bay highs from -16 C up to -6 C.

TONIGHT: Rain with the risk of freezing rain. By tomorrow morning most regions can expect snow. Lows from 1 C for Sudbury and North Bay down to -31 C in Attawapiskat.

TOMORROW: Snow for southern and eastern regions, some clearing for Wawa and the James Bay coast. Temperatures will drop, ranging from -8 C to -19 C.

NEWS

FIRE MEETING: Several people in Lively say the city's new fire services plan doesn't make sense. The city held its first public meeting on its proposed fire and paramedic optimization plan last night. The plan would see more full-time firefighters being hired and a reduction in volunteer firefighters in the outlying areas.

CANADA GAMES: The team from the Canada Summer Games seems rather impressed with Sudbury. That's what members of the local bid committee had to say during their official site visit yesterday. The group from the Canada Summer Games will decide which one of four bidding Ontario cities will host the 2021 event.

ELLIOT LAKE SCHOOL: Classes will resume at Elliot Lake Secondary School this morning, according to the Algoma District School Board, after two threats were made against the school yesterday. Yesterday morning, someone phoned the school and said there was an explosive device in the building. The board says a second threat was received last night. A search of the school was done and nothing was found.

HEALTH RESEARCH: A million-dollar investment from the Canadian Institute of Health Research is funding the work of two researchers at Sudbury's Health Sciences North and Laurentian University. The research aims to address the needs of Indigenous peoples living with or at risk of developing dementia.

HYDRO PLAN: Ontario's NDP leader has released a detailed plan to cut hydro bills by as much as 30 per cent. Andrea Horwath says the plan includes making Hydro One a public company, re-negotiating previous power contracts set up by the Liberals, and lowering delivery charges. But PC energy critic Todd Smith says the plan isn't sound.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Most major highway is northeastern Ontario are bare, with some snow covered sections in the Hearst area. Conditions are expected to deteriorate as a wet weather brings rain today, changing to freezing rain and snow on Wednesday.

Highway 537 is closed in the Wanup area due to flooding.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.