SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS

School buses are cancelled between Temagami and Hearst, including Timmins.

Buses are also cancelled between Wawa and White River and Dubreuilville to Wawa due to a partial washout on Highway 17. School buses will not be running in Chapleau due to icy road conditions.

The following routes are cancelled in Massey: V904, V905, V915, V917 and V918.

Schools are closed in Elk Lake, Kerns and Temagami. Schools are closed in Temagami, Kearns and Elk Lake. Northern Lights Secondary School, Moosonee Public School and Bishop Belleau School in Moosonee are also closed due to the weather. Buses are cancelled in Moosonee and Moose Factory.

WEATHER

Freezing rain warning for Sudbury, West Nipissing, North Bay, Temagami, New Liskeard, Englehart, Kirkland Lake, Timmins, Cochrane, Moosonee, Fort Albany and Attawapiskat

Freezing rain changing to rain this morning as temperatures rise above 0 C.



Special weather statement for Elliot Lake and Ranger Lake

Freezing rain is possible this morning changing to rain.

TODAY: The risk of freezing rain this morning changing to rain. For Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie the rain will end this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud. Much of northeastern Ontario can expect some sunny breaks by the end of the day with temperatures ranging from 4 C to 7 C.

TONIGHT: Lows from 2 C to 0 C. Along James Bay lows from -3 C to -7 C.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs from 4 C to 7 C. Cooler along James Bay with highs from -2 C up to 0 C.

NEWS

CRIME: A body found in a barrel in a Winnipeg neighbourhood has been identified as that of 42-year-old Jennifer Barrett of Sudbury, and three people have been charged in connection with her death. Police in Winnipeg went public with the news on Friday. They say Barrett died last August.

SEXUAL ASSAULT VICTIMS: Womens groups are sending a message to Greater Sudbury Police about how the force deals with sexual assault victims. The groups met with officers last week to provide the victim's point of view.

LONG TERM CARE: Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas will be presenting a petition in Ontario's legislature this week from residents of a Greater Sudbury long-term care home. Almost 500 people at the Elizabeth Centre are calling on the provincial government to prioritize long-term care services in the next budget.

HOSPICE EXPANSION: The hospice in Sudbury is moving ahead with expansion plans that will double the number of patients it can help. Currently the Maison McCulloch Hospice on Bethel Lake provides ten beds for patients who need end-of-life care.

WELLNESS BOX: Busy families and older adults in Sudbury have a new option to access healthy foods. The Good Food Box has produced a "wellness box", which is a package of fresh produce that's been washed, cut and portioned. With all the prep work done, the wellness box makes it easier for people to eat healthy.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Highway 17 is closed from Wawa to White River due to a washout. Reopening time is unknown.

Most highways in northeastern Ontario are bare, but road conditions may quickly deteriorate in freezing rain.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.