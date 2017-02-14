WEATHER

TODAY: Snow is expected across northeastern Ontario. Most communities can expect 2 - 4 cm. Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour, Batchawana Bay, Agawa and Lake Superior Park will get 5 to 10 cm. Daytime highs will be near 0 C. Along James Bay slightly cooler with highs from -5 C up to -2 C. Manitoulin Island and the north shore could also get some rain with a forecast high of 2 C.

TONIGHT: Another 2 - 4 cm of snow with lows from -7 C to -12 C.

TOMORROW: Mainly cloudy with the chance of flurries. The James Bay coast can expect another 2 -4 cm of snow. Highs from -10 C up to -6 C.

NEWS

OFFICIAL PLAN: In light of the latest census figures, the City of Greater Sudbury's official plan and its transportation plans are being questioned. The census shows the city's population has grown by about 6,000 over the past 10 years.

John Lindsay, from the group Friendly to Seniors, wonders whether that's enough to justify plans to build and widen more roads.

POLICE: Sudbury Police have identified a hit and run suspect involved in a multi-vehicle collision last week, that snarled traffic on the Kingsway. Police say last Thursday afternoon an eastbound black corvette was seen swerving in and out of lanes. It then lost control, crossed the centre line, and struck two oncoming vehicles. Three people were injured. Witnesses told police the driver responsible left the scene shortly after the accident.

HYDRO: There's fresh reaction to a CBC News exclusive story on hydro rates. The provincial government is considering changes that could bring hydro bills down by 8 per cent or more. One of the proposals is changing what's called the global adjustment, the way customers pay for the cost to rebuild the province's hydro system. Officials say the government has yet to decide what it will do about hydro prices.

FOOD PRICES: Food Secure Canada's food price report is being challenged by a national retailer. The report, 'Paying for Nutrition,' released last fall, found food costs twice as much for families living in northern communities than in southern Ontario. But the president and CEO of the North West Company says the report lacks context and notes the company wasn't consulted. Read more.

HOME HEATING: The Ontario government is looking at new grants to convince home owners to install geothermal systems. They are seen as one of the most environmentally friendly ways to heat and cool your home, but the price tag can top $20,000. The Ontario Geothermal Association says incentives would definitely help, but people would also be prompted to switch if the price of electricity, which geothermal systems use, comes closer to natural gas. Read more.

PEDIATRIC HEALTH: Ronald McDonald House officially opened a family room at the Sudbury hospital yesterday.

The room is located just steps away from the pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit. The space will provide a place of respite for families.



ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Major highways in northeastern Ontario are bare with wet sections. Highway 17 has snow cover from Agawa Bay to Wawa. There is partial snow pack and snow cover on Highway 129 and Highway 101 in the Foleyet area. Roads may become slushy with 2 -4 cm of snow expected across northeastern Ontario.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.