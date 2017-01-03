WEATHER

Special weather statement for Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Blind River, Manitoulin, Killarney, Sudbury, West Nipissing, North Bay, Temagami and New Liskeard.

Snow or ice pellets this morning expected to change to freezing rain for a few hours before changing to rain or snow. Freezing rain warnings are in effect for much of eastern Ontario.

Freezing rain warning for South River, Burk's Falls and Huntsville.

Freezing rain is expected to develop early this morning and linger into the late morning hours.

Special weather statement for Moosonee and Fort Albany.

Significant snowfall with blowing snow Wednesday, up to 15 cm by Wednesday night.

TODAY: Some snow is expected for most regions with the risk of freezing drizzle or rain. Kapuskasing and Kirkland Lake could see 2 to 4 cm. Chapleau up to 5 cm. Highs from -7 C in Timmins up to 0 C in Sudbury. Manitoulin Island could reach 1 C. Colder along James Bay with highs from -19 C to -14 C.

TONIGHT: Snow with lows from -3 C down to -20 C.

TOMORROW: Snow and local blowing snow and getting colder. Temperatures will drop from -10 C to -18 C.

NEWS

HIGHWAY CLOSURE: Highway 144 between the watershed and Highway 101 remains closed. OPP closed it yesterday following a single vehicle transport rollover. Police say there was fuel leakage and the Ministry of Environment was notified. OPP say the driver of the truck was injured.

SNOW MACHINE FATAL: Sudbury Police say one person is dead, following a single snow machine crash in Garson. It happened yesterday afternoon. Police say the identity of the deceased will not be released until their family is contacted.

TRANSIT: A free perk for seniors is no longer available in Sudbury. Older adults used to be able to take public transit on Mondays at no cost, but the one year pilot project has ended.

CAP AND TRADE: Cap and trade has come to northern Ontario. While many businesses are waiting to see what carbon pricing will mean to their bottom line, others are getting ready for the new reality.

SCAM WARNING: The Greater Sudbury Police Service is warning people about scammers. They've been sending out notices on fraudsters and fake door-to-door canvassers for several weeks. Scams aren't reported as often as they should be because many people are embarrassed that they fell for them.

NORTHERN WATER SPORTS CENTRE: There is still a little bit more work to do at the site of the Northern Water Sports Centre in Sudbury. The facility on the west end of Ramsey Lake opened last May. It's a building shared by the Sudbury Rowing Club, the Sudbury Canoe Club and the Sudbury Dragon Boat Festival. Thomas Merritt, the past chair of the Northern Water Sports Centre says the building is all paid for. But the clubs will be fundraising this year to complete the remaining work outside of the facility.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Highway 144 is closed between the watershed and Highway 101 due to a collision.

Highway 17 is mostly bare with some snow cover in the Wawa and North Bay regions.

Highway 11 has snow cover from North Bay to Temiskaming Shores, and from Matheson to Hearst.

Highway 101 is partially snow covered.

Highways on Manitoulin Island are bare.

See problems on the roads or highways?

Send a note to @SudburyTraffic on Twitter;

OR: phone the CBC Sudbury newsroom: (705) 688-3240

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.