WEATHER

TODAY: Sunny for most of northeastern Ontario with highs from 10 C to 12 C. Along James Bay skies will be cloudy with highs near -1 C in Attawapiskat to 8 C in Moosonee.

TONIGHT: Lows from 0 C to -9 C. Attawapiskat will drop to -15 C.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny. Highs from 11 C to 14 C. Along James Bay highs from 0 C to 5 C.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs from 9 C to 16 C. Attawapiskat can expect snow with a high of -6.

EASTER: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers, possibly flurries. Most communities can expect highs from 7 C to 14 C. Timmins will reach 3 C. Kapuskasing's high will be -4 C. Along James Bay highs from -10 C to -7 C.

NEWS

MARIJUANA: Drug rehab centres in Sudbury are expecting to treat more addicts once marijuana becomes legal. The federal government will reveal legislation later today that will lay out how the drug will be legalized. Kathryn Irwin-Seguin is the CEO of Monarch Recovery Services in Sudbury. She says many of their clients come in because of addiction to other drugs and then realize they also have a problem with pot.

RECREATION: Sudbury city councillors avoided a contentious vote yesterday on the closure of 10 playgrounds. They're asking for more information on the demographics of park users before a decision is made. The list of playgrounds slated to close came from sites that are within 400 metres of another municipal playground.

WATER SPORTS CENTRE: Sudbury city council is giving tax relief to the Northern Water Sports Centre. The Ramsey Lake facility is home to the Dragon Boat Festival, and the canoe and rowing clubs. It hasn't been able to pay its property tax bill.

ART GALLERY/LIBRARY: In a couple of months, more details should be known about what a proposed art gallery and library might look like in Sudbury. The facility proposed for the downtown would house the Art Gallery of Sudbury and the main branch of the Greater Sudbury Public Library. The committee working on the project is made up of representatives from both sites.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Highway 17 is closed from Wawa north to Highway 519 because of a single motor vehicle crash.

On HWY 579 north of Cochrane the Gardiner Ferry is not running.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.