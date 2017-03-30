WEATHER

TODAY: A mix of sun and cloud with highs from 4 on Manitoulin Island to 9 in Wawa today. The James Bay Coast should warm up to 4 degrees, while Sudbury is getting up to 5 degrees today.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows below zero from minus 1 in Sudbury to minus 9 in Kapuskasing. There could also be a mix of light snow and freezing rain overnight for Sault Ste. Marie, Elliot Lake, Manitoulin Island, Sudbury, North Bay and Temiskaming Shores.

TOMORROW: The unsettled weather will stick around Sudbury and communities on Highway 17 from Sault Ste. Marie to North Bay. Expect a mix of rain and snow with highs near 2. The rest of the region should see a mix of sun and cloud with highs from 5 to 9 degrees.

NEWS

CANADA GAMES: Today is judgement day for a group trying to bring the Canada Games to Greater Sudbury in 2021. An announcement will be made in Toronto just past noon today. Sudbury is up against Waterloo, Ottawa and Niagara to host the next edition of the summer games.

CYCLING: More and more bicycles are finding their way back on to Sudbury streets as the weather continues to warm up. In 2015, the province changed the Highway Traffic Act requiring motorists to leave at least one metre of space when passing a cyclist. But not everyone knows about the change. The Sudbury Cyclists Union is planning to run an educational campaign this spring. Chair Rachelle Niemela says cyclists will attach a foam pool noodle to their handlebars to show the one metre distance.

ANIMAL CRUELTY: A 61-year-old woman from Greater Sudbury has been found guilty of four counts of animal cruelty under the Ontario SPCA Act. Connie Metayer of Wanup was sentenced in a Sudbury Provincial offences court earlier this month. The case stems from a 20-14 investigation into her care of more than two dozen dogs.

FUNDRAISER: Firefighters from Sudbury and Toronto will face off later this morning for a benefit hockey game to honour a nine-year-old boy. Hudson Fletcher has brain cancer. His dad Corey is a Sudbury firefighter. Corey says the last few months haven't been easy. He says Hudson has been separated from his friends because he has to get chemotherapy treatment in Toronto.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

The Ministry of Transportation says highways across the region are bare.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

