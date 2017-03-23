WEATHER

TODAY: Increasing cloud with the chance of flurries. Timmins, Cochrane, Kapuskasing, Hearst and the James Bay coast can expect some snow late this afternoon. Highs from -2 C to 2 C.

TONIGHT: Snow developing for most regions, possibly mixed with ice pellets and the risk of freezing rain. Lows from -2 C to -5 C.

TOMORROW: Snow mixed with ice pellets, changing to rain for southern regions. Highs from 1 C to 5 C. Light snow along James Bay followed by some clearing with temperatures dropping from -12 C to -16 C.

NEWS

TRAIN FATAL: OPP say one person is dead after being hit by a train north of Sudbury. It happened yesterday afternoon along Highway 144 north of Onaping. Police hae not released the name of the deceased.

INNOVATION BUDGET: It's being called the innovation budget. The federal government plans to spend $950 million over five years on innovators, and increase FedNor's funding by $25 million. But the opposition is concerned the money won't trickle down fast enough to northern Ontario.

INDIGENOUS: The federal budget has promised more than $3 billion to be spent over five years towards the critical needs of Indigenous communities. This includes money for education, skills training, infrastructure and health. But the opposition is concerned with how that money will be used.

HYDRO: The Wynne government continues to be slammed over the high cost of hydro across Ontario. Opposition MPPs claim it's more than just individual households that are affected. Last week Vic Fedeli blamed electricity rates for job cuts at the hospital in North Bay. Now NDP leader Andrea Horwath is using details from freedom of information requests to back her claims. She says Health Sciences North in Sudbury has spent a million dollars more on hydro bills over the past five years.

PARKING: There's good news on the horizon for people who fret over parking in Sudbury's downtown. The Downtown Village Development Corporation says the good news comes from the city's new community improvement plan. Managing director Susan Thompson says the plan has incentives for private sector developers in mixed-use and multi-residential development.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Major highways across northeastern Ontario are mostly bare and dry.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.