WEATHER

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies for northeastern Ontario with highs from -4 C up to 0 C. Along James Bay some cloud this morning with skies clearing and a daytime high of -9 C.

TONIGHT: Lows from -8 C on Manitoulin Island to -23 C in Moosonee. Sudbury's low will be near -9 C.

TOMORROW: Increasing cloud with snow developing in the afternoon for Wawa, Sault Ste. Marie, the north shore and Manitoulin Island. Eastern regions will be mainly sunny. Highs from -2 C to 2 C.

NEWS

CITY COUNCIL: Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger is calling for a special council meeting next week to go over a proposed overhaul to fire and paramedic services. The city is holding public information sessions on the plan. Some have been heated, but a report with details has yet to come to council.

MMIW: The Sudbury Police Service is preparing to roll out its missing and murdered Indigenous women strategy. The policy is in response to the national inquiry. Superintendent Sheilah Weber says the strategy was created after consulting partners from the Indigenous community. The program provides help for female victims of crime, who also identify with Indigenous culture.

POLICE: Sudbury Police are looking at adding a drone to the list of resources available to officers. The police services board is applying for funding from the Ministry of Community, Safety and Correctional Services to cover a portion of the cost. Chief Paul Pedersen says an unmanned aerial system would be helpful in searching for missing persons and other investigations.

WAWA GOOSE: Wawa's new goose is currently being built in a Trenton facility that specializes in making museum sculptures. The community's CAO told CBC yesterday the old goose is being replaced and the new model will be unveiled on Canada Day.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Major highways across northeastern Ontario are mostly bare and dry.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.