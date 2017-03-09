WEATHER

Snow squall warning for Agawa, Lake Superior Park, Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour, Batchawana Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and St. Joseph Island

Snow squalls easing to a few flurries later this morning.

TODAY: Snow squalls around Lake Superior. Mostly cloudy for much of the rest of northeastern Ontario with the chance of flurries. Blowing snow for Attawapiskat. Wawa, the north shore, Elliot Lake, Temagami, Temiskaming Shores and Kirkland Lake should also see some sunny periods. Highs from -10 C to -3 C. Manitoulin should reach -1 C. Along James Bay highs from -24 C up to -20 C with wind chills in the minus 30s and 40s.

TONIGHT: Lows from -16 C in the Sault to -28 C in Wawa. Sudbury's low will be near -18 C.

TOMORROW: Flurries around Lake Superior. Blowing snow along James Bay. A mix of sun and cloud for most of the rest of northeastern Ontario. Highs from -20 C up to -11 C.

NEWS

RAINBOW CENTRE MALL: The Rainbow Centre in downtown Sudbury plans to spend another 2 million dollars this spring refurbishing its rooftop parking garage. This follows the $8 million worth of work done in the last 18 months.

Amin Visram, the CEO of Vista Hospitality, which owns the downtown mall and office complex, says his company launched an engineering study of the parkade after seeing what happened to the Algo Centre Mall in Elliot Lake. But Visram says he is frustrated by the constant comparisons.

SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE: Thirteen people have applied to be a trustee with the Rainbow District School Board. In December, former trustee Tyler Campbell announced he was stepping down from the English public board for work reasons. The remaining trustees decided to appoint his replacement, calling for applicants earlier this year.

TRAVEL: Letters will be going out this week to all parents of Rainbow District School Board students involved in international trips this school year. The board had been concerned about potential problems when the school groups cross borders or go through airport customs.

ARENA: One of the main proponents behind plans to build a new Sudbury arena is pleased with a recent council decision to move the development forward. Dario Zulich is the president and CEO of the Sudbury Wolves. The Ontario hockey league team would move into a new ice rink once it's built. Zulich wants to put the 5,800 seat facility on the Kingsway.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Highway 17 is snow covered with reduced visibility at times between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There is snow cover on Highway 17 from Markstay to West Nipissing.

Highway 11 has partial snow cover in the Kirkland Lake area.

Highways 129 and 101 are also snow covered or have partial snow cover.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.