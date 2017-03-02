SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS:

School buses are cancelled this morning in Sudbury, Espanola and Massey (including St. Charles, Noelville, Monetville, Markstay, Hagar and Warren). Schools are open.

School buses are also not on the road this morning in the Nipissing area, including North Bay, East Parry Sound, West Nipissing, Highway 11 North, Callander, Bonfield, East Ferris, Trout Lake and Mattawa.

WEATHER

TODAY: Much of Northeastern Ontario is still digging out of yesterday's snowfall as colder air locks in for the next couple of days. Clearing this morning with a sunny day on tap; highs reaching only minus 8 to minus 15. (Add a windchill from northwest winds at 20 kmh to make it feel closer to minus 30) Colder for the James Bay region with highs of minus 18 to minus 22.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and very cold; lows minus 24 to minus 32 farther north.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs of minus 11 to minus 15. Minus 20 for the James Bay frontier.

NEWS

HYDRO RELIEF: You'll find out later this morning just how far your hydro bill is going to drop. Premier Kathleen Wynne will unveil the government's plan for reducing the price of electricity. The Liberals have said repeatedly they would bring forward further reductions in hydro costs before tabling this year's budget.

MINING: The relationship between the exploration and mining industries and Indigenous communities hasn't always been easy. There's legislation that stipulates that Indigenous communities must be consulted before any work is carried out on traditional lands. A panel discussion was held yesterday on this subject at the University of Sudbury.

LABOUR LAWS: People in northern Ontario are preparing for possible changes in provincial labour laws. Many labour groups are welcoming proposed changes such as an increased minumim wage or scheduling casual workers in advance. But some local business owners might say scheduling casuals in advance would be inefficient.

ECONOMY: After two years of helping local entrepreneurs grow, the Elliot Lake Business Incubator is shutting down. The incubator helped more than 100 clients start or grow their businesses with workshops, mentorship and a workspace. The federally funded project was only meant to last for two years.

CAMPSITES: Campers at Ranger Lake, Lawrence Lake, Garden Lake and Tunnel Lake have been ordered to remove all belongings and equipment from their campsites by May 31st. That's according to two government ministries, which claim many of the Sault Ste. Marie-area campsites are no longer in compliance with ministry standards.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Most highways in the region are partly or fully snow covered. Highways in the Timmins area are bare.

Highway 537 is closed in the Wanup area due to flooding.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.