WEATHER

Fog advisory for Sault Ste. Marie, St. Joseph Island, Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Blind River, Manitoulin, Killarney, Sudbury, West Nipissing and North Bay.

Persistent fog with visibility near zero is expected or occurring.

TODAY: Morning fog with showers for southern regions, flurries to the north. Temperatures will yo-yo: falling a few degrees then rising. Most of northeastern Ontario can expect temperatures from -4 C to 3 C. Along James Bay temperatures will range from -7 C down to -16 C.

TONIGHT: Lows will range from -3 C on Manitoulin Island to -18 C in Kapuskasing. Sudbury's low will be near -5 C.

TOMORROW: Generally cloudy. Snow and ice pellets especially for southern regions. Sudbury, North Bay and Manitoulin can expect 5 to 10 cm. Highs from -7 C to -1 C. Along James Bay highs near -11 C.

NEWS

WORK ORDERS: Two Ministry of Labour work orders have been issued to Rainbow Concrete on Maley Drive in Sudbury. These were issued by the investigators looking into a fatal workplace accident from February 15. The driver of a dump truck was killed.

COURT DELAYS: Ontario's attorney general wants the wheels of justice to move a little faster. Yasir Naqvi called for the federal government's help this week in meeting the requirements of what's known as the "Jordan Decision." It requires provincial court matters to be heard within 18 months and superior cases to be wrapped up in 30 months. Naqvi this week suggested cutting out preliminary hearings and moving more cases straight to trial. But Sudbury defence lawyer Glenn Sandberg says instead, he would like to see judges given more powers to toss out cases with weak evidence before they get to trial.

TAMPON NEED: A local shelter worker says she hopes donated feminine hygiene products go to all women on fixed incomes...not just women in shelters. Tampon Tuesday is a drive by the local United Way, to collect donated pads and tampons for women in poverty. The actual event is next Tuesday, but donors can drop off products before that.

HIDDEN HOMELESS: Some researchers who study homelessness are uncovering a segment of the population they hadn't counted before. That group is known as the hidden homeless. Carol Kauppi describes the hidden homeless as those who sleep on the couch, floor or basement at homes belonging to family or friends.

FINNISH AMBASSADOR: Canada's newest Ambassador of Finland was in Sudbury for a quick two day visit this week. Vesa Lehtonen has been in the role since last fall. This was his first visit to the northern Ontario city.

CURLING: The third for Team Northern Ontario competing at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts says so far, the competition is going well. Team Northern Ontario is based at a rink in Thunder Bay, but the third calls Sudbury home. Kendra Lilly says she curls in three different leagues in Sudbury. This is the second year this team has competed at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Last year, they placed second overall in the national tournament.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Highways across northeastern Ontario are mostly bare and wet. Visibility is reduced at times in fog.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.