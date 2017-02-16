WEATHER

TODAY: A mix of sun and cloud across northeastern Ontario. Highs from -9 C up to -6 C. Along James Bay highs will be near -12 C.

TONIGHT: Lows from -11 C to -19 C.

TOMORROW: Mainly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. Sunshine for Manitoulin and North Bay. Highs from -3 C in Sudbury to 2 C in Sault Ste. Marie. Along James Bay highs near -5 C.

NEWS

WORKPLACE ACCIDENT: The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a workplace accident yesterday morning at Rainbow Concrete on Maley Drive. Few details have been released. Sudbury Police say they are assisting as needed.

POLICE: Sudbury police had to use more force in 2016 compared to the year before, but officers are quick to say that doesn't mean the city is a more dangerous place. The service's "2016 Use of Force Report" shows more instances where officers had to use or present their weapons on the job. Read more.

COLLISION STATS: Greater Sudbury Police say drivers weren't at fault in about 40 per cent of pedestrian collisions with vehicles last year. In a report released yesterday, police say there were 69 collisions involving pedestrians in 2016.

They hope the introduction of pedestrian crossovers will help reduce that number. Police say about 30 percent of last year's pedestrian collisions could have been prevented.

HOME HEATING: Ontario energy minister Glenn Thibeault says people who heat with wood stoves won't be forgotten when the government rolls out home energy incentives. One of the grants will be targeted at getting older stoves and boilers switched out with new ones. Some of the new wood stoves emit almost no smoke, which means less carbon emissions going up chimneys. Read more.

NOSM ENDOWMENT: The Northern Ontario School of Medicine announced an endowment fund for its digital library services. According to the school, the services help physicians, students and other health care professionals access information across 90 sites in the province. But the costs of maintaining a digital library are high.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Major highways in northeastern Ontario are mostly bare with the exception of Highways 129, 101 and 144, where there are some snow packed and partial snow covered sections. Highway 11 also has some partial snow cover around Temagami and Smooth Rock Falls.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.