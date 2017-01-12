WEATHER

Snow squall watch for Sault Ste. Marie and Superior East.

Snow squalls are expected tonight and into Friday morning. 15 cm of snow is possible.

TODAY: Some light snow this morning for the Nipissing region including North Bay. Many parts of northeastern Ontario can expect a bit of sunshine, but some light snow is expected later in the day, with snow squalls for Superior East tonight. Temperatures today will range from -13 C up to -6 C. In Sudbury the temperature will fall to -10 C this afternoon. Along James Bay highs from -22 C up to -19 C.

TONIGHT: Lows from -14 C to -25 C. Attawapiskat will drop down to -29 C, with a wind chill of -41.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs from -19 C up to -11 C. Along James Bay highs near -23 C.

NEWS

FIRE: Five people in Sudbury are displaced following a fire at a home in New Sudbury yesterday. Crews were called to the fire at a semi-detached home on Beatrice Crescent yesterday morning. There's no word yet on the cause.

ADDICTIONS CLINIC: A specialized clinic for addicts is expected to continue operating in Sudbury even though the pilot project it's a part of is ending. Through a partnership grant, Health Sciences North set up what's called a Rapid Access Addiction Medicine or RAAM clinic in December 20-15. Since then it has provided individualized addictions care to 71 individuals.

LABOUR: Staff at Sudbury Hospital Services aren't certain intervention by the city will save their jobs. Sudbury city council has decided to research the economic impact of a decision by Health Sciences North to change laundry service providers. The move will result in the layoff of about 38 workers in the city.

ANIMAL BYLAW: Starting in March, Greater Sudbury residents can keep as many spayed or neutered dogs in their homes as they want. That's one of several changes to the city's animal care and control bylaw, introduced at city hall Tuesday night.

COURT: Discredited engineer Robert Wood is entering his second day of cross examination in the Elliot Lake mall collapse trial. He's the only person criminally charged in connection to the 2012 disaster that killed two women.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Most highways in northeastern Ontario are reporting snow cover or partial snow cover with snow packed sections. Highway 17 in the Sault Ste. Marie area also has some bare sections, as does Highway 69 south of Sudbury and Highway 11 south of North Bay.

Visibility is good across northeastern Ontario.

