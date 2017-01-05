WEATHER

Snow squall watch for Sault Ste. Marie and St. Joseph Island.

Five to 10 cm of heavy and blowing snow is possible today.

TODAY: Mainly cloudy with the chance of flurries. Snow squalls for Sault Ste. Marie. Timmins, Cochrane, Kapuskasing and Hearst can expect 2 cm of snow. Along James Bay 2 to 5 cm of snow and blowing snow. Highs today from -19 C in Timmins up to -8 C on Manitoulin Island. Sudbury can expect a high of -13 C.

TONIGHT: Lows from -15 C to -25 C.

TOMORROW: A mix of sun and cloud for most areas. Mainly cloudy for Sault Ste. Marie and the James Bay coast. Highs from -19 C up to -10 C. Sudbury's high will be -15 C.

NEWS

CONTROVERSIAL AD: Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day is encouraging improved dialogue between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. This comes in the wake of controversy over an ad posted on Kijiji by a company renting ice huts near North Bay. The company's ad stated that status card holders are not allowed to use its services.

LABOUR: The head of the Children's Aid Society in Nipissing and Parry Sound is defending their use of temporary replacement workers during the lockout. The agency has been in a labour dispute with its 140 full, part-time and casual workers since December 23. No new talks between the employer and the workers' union have been scheduled.

URBAN HIKING: The popular guided hikes by the Rainbow Routes Association are veering slightly off course. The local non-profit group encourages healthy outdoor living. It plans to start offering free urban hiking opportunities starting later this month, through a program called Explore Sudbury.

ARTS AND MENTAL HEALTH: The Sudbury Arts Council wants to take a snapshot of its creative community. It's using surveys to glean information on a variety of subjects - including mental health. Their new research project looks at how art ties into mental health.

HUMANITARIAN WORK: Laurentian University students and professors are planning a month long trip to Mongolia later this year. They will be offering humanitarian relief to remote communities that don't have government services. They will also be doing some hiking and mountaineering.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Highway 17 is mostly bare except in the Wawa area where there is partial snow cover.

Most other highways in northeastern Ontarioare snow covered of have partial snow cover with reduced visibility at times in Sault Ste. Marie.

Highway 69 is snow covered from Key River south with reduced visibility.

Highway 11 is snow covered from North Bay south to Orillia with poor visibility at times.

