WEATHER

TODAY: Snow this morning for Sudbury, North Bay and the James Bay coast. Otherwise generally cloudy skies for the northeast with the chance of flurries. Manitoulin Island can expect a mix of sun and cloud. Highs from -3 C to 2 C. Along James Bay highs from -16 C to -12 C.

TONIGHT: Lows from 0 C to -6 C. Along James Bay lows near -14 C.

TOMORROW: Sunshine, with cloud developing with the chance of afternoon showers or flurries. Highs from 1 C to 3 C. Along James Bay some light snow with highs from -10 C up to -4 C.

NEWS

MISSING TEEN: Sudbury Police are asking residents in the city's south end to check their properties for a missing teen. Enoch Kim, 16, was last seen Tuesday night walking on Bouchard Street heading towards Kelly Lake Road. Police say he's not dressed for the weather, as he was last seen wearing pajama pants, winter boots and a dark blue hoodie. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

LARGE PROJECTS: One of the people behind a plan to build a convention centre in Sudbury says he's encouraged the city is beginning to fund big projects. Last week funding for Place des Arts was announced. Council has committed five million dollars towards the proposed Francophone arts facility.

CANCER TREATMENT: About 100 patients a year will benefit from a new cancer treatment procedure at the Sudbury hospital. Recently, Health Sciences North began offering Radiofrequency Ablation. The procedure uses heated electron probes to destroy cancer cells in soft tissue like kidney, liver or lungs.

MENTAL HEALTH: We've heard a lot about emergency room wait times lately, and a mental health worker wants others to know crisis care extends beyond the hospital. Robin Cheslock is the interim clinical manager of the Crisis Intervention Service in Sudbury. He says bringing mental health patients in crisis to their building in downtown Sudbury eliminates wait time in hospitals.

FAR NORTH: A provincial commission will spend the new year looking at creating new ridings in Ontario's far north.

It will be tasked with carving one or two new ridings out of the vast territory currently covered by Timmins-James Bay and Kenora-Rainy River. The Far North Electoral Boundary Commission will be comprised of a judge, a chief electoral officer, a university professor and two indigenous members.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Roads in the Sudbury area are snow covered and snow packed.

Highway 17 from Sudbury to North Bay has snow cover and partial snow cover.

Highway 11 from North Bay to Temagami has some snow cover, with mostly bare conditions from Temagami north.

Highway 17 from Montreal River Harbour to Sault Ste. Marie and across to Blind River and Spanish is mostly snow covered.

Highway 129 has partial snow cover.

The western half of Manitoulin Island has snow covered roads.

