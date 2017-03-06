WEATHER

Freezing rain warning for Attawapiskat

Freezing rain is expected this evening into Tuesday morning before changing to rain.

TODAY: Rain will develop around the Great Lakes, with generally cloudy skies for the rest of northeastern Ontario, with the chance of drizzle, showers and the risk of freezing rain. Daytime highs will range from 3 C to 7 C. Even along James Bay temperatures will be at or slightly above freezing today.

TONIGHT: Rain, with temperatures rising overnight reaching 6 C to 10 C. Attawapiskat can expect freezing rain with a low of -1 C.

TOMORROW: Rain ending with temperatures falling from 2 C to -2 C. Along James Bay showers with highs near 10 C.

NEWS

MISSING SNOWMOBILER: Emergency crews in Sault Ste. Marie are searching for a snowmobiler who went through the ice last night. Police say they were called to the waterways at Point Louise Drive at around 10:30 last night. They say the snowmobiler had been travelling on the ice and had gone through.

SENIORS HOUSING: One northern Ontario man says it's time to give seniors custom-built housing, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. The Rossignole Company wants to build hundreds of homes across Greater Sudbury for people over 55. Designers have built in low countertops, lots of windows and wide doorframes, all to make independent living easier.

MIDWIVES: There is a growing demand for midwives across the province, particularly in northern Ontario. A midwife helps expectant moms with prenatal care, help with labour and provide post partum care. According to the Ministry of Health, 63 registered midwives operate in northern Ontario, compared to more than 690 across the rest of the province.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA: A new business is trying to make it easier and cheaper for northerners to get their hands on medical marijuana. Canada Releaf opened in North Bay a few months ago, offering free licenses that some clinics are charging $700 for. It has also partnered with an online dispensery where customers can buy marijuana leaves, as well as candies and oils.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

There is partial snow pack and snow cover on Highway 101 and Highway 11 from the Kirkland Lake area to Hearst.

Highway 17 is mostly bare and dry.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.