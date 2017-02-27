WEATHER

Special weather statement for Wawa, Pukaskwa Park, White River and Dubreuilville.

The potential for heavy snowfall tonight and tomorrow with some areas receiving more than 15 cm by Tuesday night.

TODAY: A mix of sun and cloud across most of northeastern Ontario. Light snow is expected around Lake Superior. Highs for most areas from -6 C to 0 C. Sault Ste. Marie and Manitoulin Island can expect a high of 1 C. Along James Bay highs from -10 C to -6 C.

TONIGHT: Snow around Lake Superior otherwise mainly cloudy with the chance of flurries. Lows from 0 C down to -8 C. Along James Bay lows from -16 C down to -21 C.

TOMORROW: Rain for southern regions, snow in the north, with a mix of snow and rain for Timmins, Cochrane, Kapuskasing and Hearst. Highs for most communities from 2 C to 6 C. Along James Bay highs from -16 C to -9 C.

NEWS

BYLAW MIXUP: A Sudbury business owner says an error from the city's bylaw office could cost her her livelihood. Darlene Nicholson started Friends Fur-Ever Pet Resort in Lively in 2013. After applying for an expansion for the dog kennel in December, the bylaw office realized her kennel is too close to her neighbours. That means, the city shouldn't have issued the license in the first place.

FATAL CRASH: The community of Brunswick House First Nation is reeling in the wake of losing four members in a fatal car crash. Four people in Jeff Nakogee's family perished in Thursday's crash on Highway 101 west of Timmins. Gone are his pregnant girlfriend Aynsley MacLeod, his two sons Jamaal Nakogee and Kruz Nakogee, and mother in-law Paulette MacLeod.

POLITICS: A northern Ontario MP has officially joined the federal NDP leadership race. Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus threw his hat into the ring at an event in Toronto yesterday.

SUMMER GAMES BID: Greater Sudbury is showing off today to the Canada Games committee in hopes of landing the 2021 Summer Games. This is the final tour by games officials before next month's announcement of whether the two week event goes to Niagara, Waterloo, Ottawa or Sudbury. Today's agenda includes a snowshoe walk on Lake Ramsey and a Indigenous-inspired lunch featuring bannock, wild rice and elk meatballs.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Most highways in northeastern Ontario have snow cover or partial snow cover with some snow packed sections. Highway 17 is mostly bare from Sault Ste. Marie to Sudbury. Highway 11 is mostly bare from Temagami to the Kirkland Lake area.

Highway 537 is closed in the Wanup area due to flooding.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

