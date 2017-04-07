SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS

School buses are cancelled in the East Parry Sound South corridor, south of Highway 522 due to snow accumulation, road conditions and freezing safety equipment.

- South River/Sundridge

- Burk's Falls/Magnetawan

- Katrine/Emsdale/Kearney/Sprucedale/Novar

- busing for all Almaguin Highlands Secondary School

A full list of the cancellations can be found here.

WEATHER

TODAY: Sunny for most of northeastern Ontario with gusty winds. Highs from 3 C to 8 C. Moosonee will be cloudy today with a high of -2 C.

TONIGHT: Lows from -4 |C to -9 C. The James Bay coast will go down to -14 C.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer. Highs from 8 C to 13 C.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs from 7 C to 12 C.

NEWS

EVENTS CENTRE: Sudbury city council will vote next week on the evaluation criteria that will be used to select a site for a new event centre. The downtown Sudbury business improvement organization is pushing to keep the arena in the city's core. It held a public forum Thursday night to discuss the market for a new events centre. Read more.

ANIMAL ATTACK: The owner of a dog accused of biting an 8-year-old Sudbury girl in the face this past weekend is speaking out. The girl's father is demanding the dog be euthanized. He posted photos of the girl's wounds on his Facebook page. The dog's owner, Debra Roque says the post has resulted in hateful messages directed at her family and her dog. She says her dog Tucker did not bite the girl.

LEGAL: A class action lawsuit on behalf of LGBT Canadians who were forced out of the military, has some roots in northern Ontario. A former navy sailor from Sudbury is one of the people who lost their job because homosexuality was officially illegal in the armed forces until the 1990s. The class action suit is being led by Elliot Lake lawyer Doug Elliott.

He says the suit was filed because of a slow response by the federal government.

ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION: Sudbury's new Active Transportation Coordinator says every major roads project this year includes something for pedestrians and cyclists. Marisa Talarico started in December in the newly created municipal job. The city designed the position so there would be someone at the table when road projects are being planned, who looks at the designs from the viewpoint of a pedestrian or a cyclist.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

Most highways across northeastern Ontario are bare, however there is snow cover along Highway 522 and in the Restoule and Commanda areas.

Highway 553 is down to one lane in the Spanish area due to flooding.

Highway 537 is closed at Jumbo Creek in the Wanup area due to flooding.

On HWY 579 north of Cochrane the Gardiner Ferry is not running.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.