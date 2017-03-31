WEATHER

TODAY: A chance of some light snow mixed with light rain this morning for the Sudbury area as well as communities from Sault Ste Marie all the way to North Bay. Highs near 3 C. Areas further north can expect mainly sunny conditions with highs from 6 to 9 C.

TONIGHT: A few clouds across the region and lows from minus 2 to minus 6.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny. Highs from 3 C in Kapuskasing to 8 C in Sudbury.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and cloud for most of the northeast region. Highs from 4 C in Sudbury to 10 C in Sault Ste Marie.

NEWS

LABOUR: The union representing locked out workers at the Nipissing and Parry Sound Children's Aid Society say negotiators for the CAS are incapable of bargaining a deal. They made the statement, after talks between the two broke down Thursday. The union will hold a news conference today in North Bay. They say they will be asking for a provincial mediator to step in.

KASHECHEWAN: A group of high-level delegates is heading to Kashechewan this morning for the signing of a new agreement. Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett will be among them. The document is expected to spell out federal and provincial commitments towards the community's future. Chief of the First Nation, Leo Friday says he wants to get a financial commitment to move his members to higher ground.

CANADA GAMES: Those behind Sudbury's bid for the Canada Games are already thinking of the next major sporting event to bring to the city. They found out Thursday that the 2021 Summer Games are going to Niagara. But bid committee member and long-time Sudbury sports organizer Randy Pascal says just trying for the Canada Games was worthwhile. He says what's important now is that the city quickly pick another major event to shoot for. Read more.

FLOURIDE: A community west of Sudbury, who decided to take fluoride out of the drinking water system say they have no regrets. Mayor of Nairn Centre Laurier Falldien, says the town started to do research on the matter after receiving concerns from citizen. He says they made the decision because people were getting enough fluoride in other products. A city councillor in Sudbury is asking staff for information on flouridating drinking water.

INDIGENOUS HEALTH: Last fall the North East Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) launched a plan to help improve health care for Aboriginal Northerners. The three Aboriginal health access centres in the region were asked to help implement that plan. This week the three executive directors of those sites were celebrated for their hard work, including Angela Recollet with the Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre in Sudbury.

HEALTH DATA: Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr David Williams, wants to see improvements in the way health information is collected. He released a report Thursday which calls on the government to invest in how public health agencies gather local health information. It isn't province wide and some communities are using decades old stats. The Sudbury and District Health Unit uses phone surveys to collect data.

ROADS & HIGHWAYS​

The Ministry of Transportation says highways across the region are bare.

Highway 7044 (Old Cartier Road) is closed 13.6 km north of Highway 144 on the north side of Fox Lake Road and 5.8 km south of the Highway 144 Cartier until a culvert can be replaced this summer.

Find more information on road conditions on the Ministry of Transportation website.